AMORY – During Dec. 14’s Monroe County School Board meeting, district superintendent Brian Jernigan shared an overview of redistricting, which will come next year.
“We are talking about changing the boundaries of elections for supervisors and school board members. The rule is that there is a 10 percent deviation in population from which you cannot move lines. [School board attorney] Jim [Keith] recommends that we work closely with the county board of supervisors. We’re in very preliminary talks right now. There is work that will have to be done starting in March, if not sooner,” he said.
Keith endorsed Jernigan’s remarks.
“It’s cheaper and quicker to let the county take the lead,” he said.
An extended discussion ensued when school board member Chris Markham asked for clarification about the district’s policy governing student religious liberties.
“You’re adopting a policy that follows statutes set in place by the legislature,” Keith said.
Jernigan noted that an opportunity for a student to speak at selected events should be made available but not required. The pool of candidates to be afforded the privilege will be juniors and seniors vetted by administrators, per state guidelines.
“The Santa Fe decision (by the United States Supreme Court) permits freedom of expression short of invoking deity,” Keith said. “Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act established prohibition of prayer that exceeds individual religious expression.”
No action was taken on the matter pending revisions to the policy language that will be revisited at a future meeting.
In other business, the school board elected its officers for the upcoming year. Linda Bickerstaff and Tracey Cockerham were re-elected as president and vice-president, respectively. Mickey Miller was elected secretary.
Oliver Miller appeared before the board with an image of a plaque he proposed to be placed at the Advanced Learning Center in Becker in memory of his late grandmother, Patsy Jerome Huskey. He estimated the cost of the plaque to be $2,000. The board took the matter under advisement for action later.
Jernigan had a Christmas gift list of sorts to report to the board, including a grant from the Home Depot Foundation for the Hatley Elementary School arts program and additional funding for Monroe County Career Technical Education Center, which totals $23,380 from round three of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The new funding is in addition to $16,000 already received.
Jernigan said the additional grant will fund the digital course curriculum.
Additionally, he explained funding for the replacement of Hatley’s softball concession stand by the softball booster club.
“It’s a blessing that the boosters stepped up. The existing building is in bad shape. The new building will be a 16-foot-by-24-foot two-story structure with a media booth above and concessions below. They expect to have the new building ready for the next softball season,” he said.
Jernigan also said the insurance settlement for damage sustained during February’s ice storm is still bogged down in red tape.