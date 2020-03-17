ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Tuesday, the board of supervisors had a telephone conference with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s coronavirus representative, which led to the adoption of a countywide emergency resolution.
“We discussed what’s going on statewide. We were concerned because of a legitimate COVID-19 case here in Monroe County,” said board attorney David Houston after the meeting.
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced one positive case of COVID-19 in Monroe County Monday, which was northeast Mississippi’s first case.
“We want it to be there in order to get any MEMA or FEMA benefits they may make available such as sanitizer, masks and gloves or other resources,” Houston said of the emergency resolution. “We want to show we are concerned and we’re doing the best for our citizens.”
He added all county offices will remain open and all services provided by Monroe County will continue.
“People need to realize because of precautions, it may not be quite as quick as people are used to. We will be cautiously optimistic this thing will get by us but will still be prepared,” Houston said.