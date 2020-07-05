Sunday’s COVID-19 report from the Mississippi State Department of Health pushed Monroe County just past the 400 mark for the number of positive cases since March 16’s first localized case.
According to the report, the county has 401 cases to date. The number of presumptive recoveries is not reported on a county-by-county basis, but a large percentage of those who tested positive for the virus statewide are presumed to have recovered.
Mississippi’s overall total number of positive cases since March 11 is 30,900, and the number of deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 1,112. The number of presumptive recoveries is 19,388.
The number of presumed recoveries is updated weekly by the MSDH.
More information from Sunday’s report is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.