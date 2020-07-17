In the past 12 days, the number of positive coronavirus cases to date for Monroe County has increased by a little more than 100 cases. Friday’s coronavirus report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated 12 new positive cases, increasing the cumulative number of cases since March 16 to 506 for the county.
While no data is available for the number of recoveries on a county scale, the statewide number of presumed recoveries is 25,932.
Statewide, there were 1,032 new cases reported and 24 deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19. Two new deaths were reported for Monroe County, bringing its total to 42.
City officials in Amory and Nettleton have recently urged people to wear masks at businesses and inside gatherings, while Aberdeen implemented a mandatory mask ordinance Monday as a preventative measure to curb the spread of the virus.
For more data, click on https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.