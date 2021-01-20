The total number of Monroe County residents who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 hit the 100-mark last week. The county’s first reported COVID-19-related deaths were in early April of last year, and the number has steadily increased.
The virus has claimed the lives of many people’s loved ones, including former elected officials and notable names in local communities.
“It’s been very different because many times I have no contact with the family, unless it’s by phone because when I arrive a lot of the times at hospitals, the family – especially with these from out of town – isn’t allowed at the bedside because of the pandemic,” said Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
For 2020, the Monroe County Coroner’s Office witnessed a 30 percent increase in calls, with COVID-19-related deaths playing a large factor.
“The largest year ever I’d done was 349 in 29 years as coroner, and it was at 469 last year,” Gurley said. “It seems like whatever the person had that they were dealing with, whether it was Alzheimer’s, dementia, renal failure, heart trouble or COPD, the COVID virus amplified those medical conditions. Nobody died from straight COVID. It was the cancer that got in your body and made other things go bad.”
During his tenure as coroner, the previous month with the most number of death calls was April 2011, which is the same month Wren and Smithville were struck by devastating tornadoes.
“That was the previous month that was the highest of all time for my office to do, and that was in the upper 40s. We’re already at 31 for this month,” Gurley said Jan. 14.
Of the 103 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s data Jan. 15, 53 of them were associated with long-term care facilities.
All-in-all, Monroe County has had a total of 3,487 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March.
Statewide, 248,189 people have tested positive since last March, and the statewide total of deaths, as of Jan. 15, was 5,411.
The presumed recovery number statewide is 198,888, according to the last report.