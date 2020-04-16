According to Thursday’s report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County has surpassed Lee County for the most cases of coronavirus in Northeast Mississippi. Lee County sits at 46 reported cases.
Thursday’s report included eight new cases for the county, bringing the total up to 54 cases and three deaths with two outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There were 264 new cases reported for the state and seven new deaths. Mississippi has 3,624 reported cases of coronavirus and 129 deaths.
For more data, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.