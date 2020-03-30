ABERDEEN – Effective March 30, the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office began temporary changes out of precaution of COVID-19 which still meet customers’ needs and office personnel.
According to Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright, all tax payments and March and April renewals must be either left in the drop box being installed this week outside of the tax office door, paid online or mailed in or the now available option of e-mail/fax forms for Mastercard or Visa credit and debit card pay.
Customers must be able to print the form for signing, and they should call 369-6484 for the correct amounts.
“I realize this will possibly be inconvenient for some and I apologize. We will do as much as we can to aid you in your tax office business transactions. Hopefully soon we will all be able to go back to our normal lives. Until then, we will work through these difficult times as best we can. Thank you for your patience, understanding and prayers,” Wright said.
For renewals for February and prior months, call for amount for drop box, mail or the credit/debit card form pay option, which must be able to print form for signing.
For in-state dealer vehicle purchases, the e-mail/fax option for title applications and credit/debit card forms, pay will be used, and the customer must be able to print the form for signing.
The mailing address is Tax Collector, P.O. Box 684, Aberdeen, MS 39730, and the online site is www.deltacomputersystems.com.
Only title transfers and initial mobile home registrations will be processed in the office by appointment only. People must call 369-6484 for an appointment.