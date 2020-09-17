For the upcoming fiscal year, Monroe County’s tax levy will not undergo an increase, despite the county’s valuations being lower compared to the previous year. Overall, the county’s revenue and expenditures even out at $32,746,234.
The upcoming fiscal year’s figures are close to Fiscal Year ’19-‘20’s figure of $31,984,413 in revenue and $32,996,922 in expenditures. The total millage for Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 is 61.43, and the millage for District 4 is 61.63.
County officials begin the budget process after receiving assessment figures.
“There were increases on everything with the exception of personal property, and the valuation actually went down $12,360,320. Of that, $6,886,228 was the fee in lieu,” said Monroe County Tax Assessor Mitzi Presley. “When you look at the difference, and you’re looking at more than $5 million in assessed, that was attributable to a big change in Westlake, Kemira had a decrease and also the inventory at Southern Natural and Monroe Gas. The inventory for Southern Natural is not public utility; it’s on the actual personal property, so all of their customers and Monroe Gas customers went down as far as the price of the gas so all of the amounts went down. That was our biggest decrease in the value.”
She said public utilities increased by a little more than $2 million, which helped balance the budget.
The county’s general fund pays for most of its operations. It funds various departments with the exception of the 911, road and bridge and solid waste departments.
“Because of the decrease in valuation, we probably needed to increase the general fund some. We did but we were fortunate to be able pay off some debt service. We had a two-district debt, which was for Monroe Regional Hospital. We had a half-mill on that, so that half-mill went away for the people in the 3rd and 4th district. For years, they’ve had to pay that five-mill tax levy, which was all going towards the debt on the hospital, but we’re closing that out and are able to pay that debt off this year,” said Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer.
Countywide debt paid off included a county road and bridge debt, which equaled 1.03 mills.
“We were hoping to pay the jail debt off too. We’ve got 1.10 mills on for the jail,” Boozer said, adding it was able to be slightly reduced.
He said after the jail’s debt is paid off, it will free the county of any general obligation debt.
“We paid off around 13 lease-purchases we’ve had. A lot of them involve the road department and solid waste department. We paid off the work center, which was a debt from a local bank that was a 10-year note,” Boozer said.
He said the maintenance levy for the Monroe County School District is presently 40 mills, but it is going up to 40.73, and its debt service increased by .10 mills. He said Nettleton School District’s maintenance levy remained at 46.93, and its debt service increased by .20 mills.
911 funding
With the upcoming fiscal year, the county is supplementing more funds due to decreased revenue for the service. In previous supervisors meetings throughout the years, there has been discussion that with fewer people using landline telephones, there is less income through a surcharge in phone bills for the service.
The county’s contributions to 911 are $350,000 this year, compared to $250,000 last fiscal year and $100,000 the previous fiscal year.
“That $350,000 is a mill almost,” Boozer said.
He said members of the board of supervisors have talked to Mississippi Association of Supervisors officials about complications the county has regarding lack of 911 funding in hopes of lobbying legislation to find a better funding source for 911.
“It’s going to basically get a general fund budget if we keep doing what we have to do. The county board is trying to be as frugal as possible but when they have to dip into general funding for something that should be self-sustaining…it should be able to take care of itself, but it hasn’t been sustaining,” Boozer said.
Looking ahead to the new fiscal year
County administrator Bob Priscock said bigger expenses for Fiscal Year ’21 include maintenance work at the Monroe County Government Complex and air packs to serve the county’s volunteer fire departments.
“We’re about to advertise for building maintenance at the government complex. The expansion joint caulking – it sounds like a simple job, but it’s not. We have a guesstimate of what it’s going to cost,” Prisock said, adding county officials thought the work could be completed in-house, but it will have to be contracted.
While there are no plans to purchase a new fire truck in the upcoming fiscal year, the air packs will cost $250,000 and are expected to be good for 15 to 20 years.
Prisock has submitted for CARES Act reimbursement for dispatch consoles interfacing with radios and the CAD [computer-aided design] mapping system for 911 but has not been approved yet.
“That equipment is so obsolete, you can’t even get parts for it anymore,” he said. “We’re looking at a quarter of a million – $250,000 for the estimate.”