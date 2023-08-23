mcj-2023-08-23-news-tax-sale

Monroe County's annual online tax sale is Aug. 28 and last week, roughly 1,800 delinquent tax parcels were set to be included with the sale. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

As of Aug. 17, 1,822 delinquent tax parcels were to be available for bid during Monroe County’s annual tax sale Aug. 28. The online tax sale begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues until 4:30 p.m. In the event that not all parcels are sold next Monday, the sale will continue next Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., through the same hours until all sales are completed.

