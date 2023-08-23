As of Aug. 17, 1,822 delinquent tax parcels were to be available for bid during Monroe County’s annual tax sale Aug. 28. The online tax sale begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues until 4:30 p.m. In the event that not all parcels are sold next Monday, the sale will continue next Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., through the same hours until all sales are completed.
To avoid parcels going to the tax sale, people have until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. to pay them at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office, which is located at the Monroe County Courthouse at 301 S Chestnut St. in Aberdeen.
The tax collector’s office cannot accept postmarked payments after 5 p.m. Aug. 25, and the deadline to make online payments has already passed.
In recent years, the county has transitioned to the tax sale being online, which has proven to be a financial benefit because of overbids.
All parcels will be sold in alphabetical order. Not all of the parcels published earlier this month in the Monroe Journal will be available through the tax sale as some property owners have since paid their delinquent taxes.
It’s highly recommended for bidders to research the properties before placing bids.
Bidders may register online at www.govease.com to participate. People interesting in bidding must register every year, and they also need to contact the tax collector’s office in person or at (662) 369-6484 to arrange verification of payment before 2 p.m. Aug. 25. No one will be approved to bid until payment is confirmed.
Payment information is required ahead of time because of the urgency to deposit payments. The verification emails will be bidders’ receipts from the tax sale. Payment methods include cash, check, Visa or Mastercard. Payments must be confirmed in order to place bids.
Unpaid tax parcels will be uploaded to Govease.com the day before the tax sale. People can review parcels and after the bidding process is open, they can enter bids, which will upload after the tax sale begins.
All bids in the sale are placed in $1 increments, and each parcel will be auctioned individually with a 30-second window for bidding or increasing a bid.
There is an online tutorial on www.govease.com explaining registration and the bidding process. The tax collector’s office can help people who don’t have computers with registering before Friday.
On the day of the tax sale, there will be technical assistance for single buyers not familiar with online usage, but employees cannot advise people on how to bid. People in need of assistance the day of the tax sale will be limited to two parcel bids.
Bidders still need to pre-register and be approved ahead of the end of the work day Aug 25.
Winning bid payments will be processed Sept. 1. Winning bid payments with insufficient funds will be redacted, and taxes will be awarded to the next highest bidder. Overbids aren’t returned to the bidder if the taxes are redeemed.
This year is the maturity year for 2020 taxes. Delinquent parcels mature 24 months from the tax sale. If taxes are not redeemed in that time frame after a parcel’s taxes are bought through the tax sale, a buyer can request the property’s deed through the Monroe County Chancery Clerk’s office.
A first-time winning bid does not entitle the bidder to ownership of the property. In cases when tax parcels are processed through the tax sale, solid waste liens on the property are transferred to the new owner with the issuance of any deed.
Information about redemption and tax deeds is available at the chancery clerk’s office, which can be reached at (662) 369-8143.
