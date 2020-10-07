French filmmakers shot footage last week in Aberdeen and Prairie for the forthcoming documentary, “Unexplored America,” set to stream later this year on Voyage, a channel broadcast in France, and Disney+ in early 2021. At this point, producers can’t confirm if it will air on Disney+ in the United States or the streaming service’s French version.
During their visit to Monroe County, filmmakers Elsa Libaux, director assistant and coordinator between the United States and France, and Alexis Orand, director of photography, interviewed Dwight Stevens, Jerry Harlow and Gail Dalrymple during a visit to Aberdeen’s Adams-French House and Boonie Evans at his family’s plantation in Prairie.
“This series explores the lesser-known states of America,” Libaux said, adding Wyoming, New Mexico and Oregon will also be featured through the series.
In addition to the Monroe County segments, this 60-minute documentary features a barge tower crew in Natchez, a farmer and a chef in Jackson, a boat trip to a swamp in Vicksburg and a blues musician and entrepreneurs in Clarksdale.
“Aberdeen stood out because of how it preserved its historical buildings, especially the architecture of its 19th Century houses and because of some of the oldest plantations of the state, such as Evans and Evans in Prairie,” Libaux said. “Aberdeen’s surroundings offered very scenic views that we could capture, such as cotton fields, the hedgerows, the forests and the lakes.”
The documentary is being directed by Mathieu Despiau and produced by Paris production company Bo Travail.
The film’s description is explained as being part of a series about the most unknown, yet most beautiful states in America. The documentary’s purpose is to explore the most fascinating sites and activities while meeting locals to discover what it’s like to live in Mississippi.
Libaux and Orand are both based in Northern California, and Monroe County was the last stop for the Mississippi documentary. Filming throughout the state lasted for 10 days, and editing was slated to begin as early as this week in Paris.
“The lasting impression we are leaving with is Mississippi’s wonderful and exceptional hospitality. All over the state of Mississippi, we have been welcomed warmly and treated well. We have loved the food, the scenery and the unique atmosphere,” Libaux said.
Whereas the project was originally slated for summer, it was pushed back due to COVID-19.