Two Monroe County volunteers instrumental in helping meet hunger needs were among a list of recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Awards in Jackson.
While Full Tummy Project Founder/Director Krisi Nash Boren of Amory received the Volunteer of the Year Award, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Lloyd Massey of Aberdeen earned honorable mention for the Volunteer Family of the Year Award.
The awards are through Volunteer Mississippi.
Since the Full Tummy Project begin in 2016, it has provided approximately 40,000 meals to students in Amory, Hamilton, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville schools for weekend and school break needs.
“Once we discovered a need for service, we started at East Amory Elementary School with what we could provide for 25 students. As we got our bearings under us, we started reaching out to other area schools. Once people became aware of the hunger issue, it hasn’t been hard to get a great response,” Boren said of the team approach to help Full Tummy’s cause.
Smithville United Methodist Church, New Prospect Baptist Church in Hamilton, Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton and a church in Plantersville have become helpers and satellite locations. Additionally, the Junior Auxiliary of Amory, Crown Club, Key Club and Leigh Ann Erickson have offered assistance.
Boren also recognized the Kiwanis Club’s Baxter’s Bags feeding program, which benefits Hatley and Smithville attendance centers.
“While they may have put my name on this award, so many other people have seen it through,” she said. “There are so many people serving, delivering and packing. If there’s anything to celebrate, it’s the people helping this cause.”
Boren’s sense of volunteerism traces back to helping at the Love Center through her church growing up.
Massey’s second-place award adds to a winning streak for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, including a $65,000 Lowe’s Hometowns grant last year for renovations and a significant commitment earlier this year from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will provide supplemental food donations for three years.
“This didn’t come just for the pantry. I try to work to help out everywhere I can and I appreciate the recognition,” Massey said. “This is a really, really tough competition.”
Several professional judges helped determine this year’s winners.
He recognized the volunteer effort behind Loaves and Fishes in helping garner the statewide honors.
“We didn’t do this. The volunteers and people who work back here got this for us. We kind of lead the train along, but it’s the workers back in the back and I appreciate them more than anything. I appreciate them doing the work for us that we ask them to do,” Massey said.
According to a press release, the GIVE Awards celebrate the exemplary service of Mississippi’s most dedicated citizens. This award program presented by Volunteer Mississippi, in partnership with the governor’s office, recognizes and honors the valuable contributions of some of Mississippi’s extraordinary citizens while inspiring others to follow their example.
