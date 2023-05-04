mcj-2023-05-03-news-give-awards

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Lloyd Massey and Full Tummy Project Founder Krisi Boren received statewide awards at this year's GIVE Awards in Jackson.

 COURTESY

Two Monroe County volunteers instrumental in helping meet hunger needs were among a list of recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Awards in Jackson.

