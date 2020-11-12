Between a historic election for both national- and state-level matters Nov. 3, Monroe County’s contribution went smoothly, according to circuit clerk Dana Sloan.
With the exception of affidavits, there were 17,303 voting cards cast, which equates to 68.44 percent of the county’s 25,281 registered voters.
Because of the pandemic, Monroe County reported a record number of absentee voters.
“We had 2,976 people vote absentee, and I don’t know if we actually had 1,500 before,” Sloan said. “We had a few people, including senior citizens, who cast a ballot for the first time. There were a lot who were 65 and older who were concerned because of COVID. We had many who said they’d be out of town and we had several students come back to vote.”
Like Mississippi’s other 81 counties, local precincts took extra measures to ensure safety amid the pandemic.
Sloan praised the work of poll workers; her staff and everyone else who helped at her office during election season; county tax assessor Mitzi Presley and county tax collector Alysia Wright and their staffs; the county resolution board; poll managers; election commissioners; election technicians; the county building and grounds department; and volunteers from the work center for not just transporting supplies to the precincts but also building sneeze guards and repairing sign boards.
“From all the feedback I’ve received, everyone was well pleased with the way things were run. There were long lines at place, but that’s to be expected for a presidential election,” Sloan said.
Local results
Monroe County’s totals were representative of Mississippi’s totals when it came to majority vote.
In the presidential race, 11,104 people, or 64.69 percent, voted for Donald Trump, compared to Joe Biden’s 5,832 local votes, or 33.98 percent. There were 229 other votes, or 1.33 percent, for write-ins and the presidential race’s seven other candidates.
Whereas Trump received the majority for Mississippi, Biden was declared as winner Nov. 7.
Incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith received 10,453 votes, or 60.9 percent, in the county, compared to Mike Espy’s 6,387 votes, or 37.21 percent for a Senate seat. The third candidate, Jimmy Edwards, received 313 votes, or 1.82 percent.
For the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Trent Kelly received 11,570 votes, or 70.03 percent, compared to Antonia Eliason’s 4,932 votes, or 29.85 percent.
For Supreme Court District 3, incumbent Josiah Coleman received 9,687 votes, or 68.33 percent, compared to Percy Lynchard’s 4,414 votes, or 31.14 percent.
For statewide ballot measures, 10,321, or 68.66 percent, of Monroe County voters were in favor of medical marijuana, compared to 4,710, or 31.34 percent, who voted against it.
A total of 10,490 local voters, or 77.25 percent, were for Initiative 65, compared to 3,090, or 22.75 percent, against it.
For House Concurrent Resolution No. 47, which removes the electoral college system for state offices, 12,863, or 79.69 percent, of Monroe County voters were in favor, while 3,278, or 20.31 percent, voted against it.
For the state flag referendum, 11,586 voters, or 68.35 percent, were in favor of the new design, versus 5,366, or 31.65 percent, who were against it.
For more local races, Jason Gallop Jr. defeated Lesley Smith in the District 1 election commissioner race. Gallop received 1,847 votes, or 64.56 percent, compared to Smith’s 1,006 votes, or 35.16 percent.
District 1 commissioner Lowell Worthey, District 3 commissioner Drew Garvin, District 4 commissioner Earnestine Metcalf and District 5 commissioner Doris Suggs were unopposed.
Monroe County School Board District 5 member Linda Bickerstaff also ran unopposed.