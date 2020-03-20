Monroe County’s election results mirrored that of Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, Washington and Idaho March 10, as Joe Biden clinched the states’ Democratic primary, and Donald Trump was the clear winner on the Republican side for the 2020 presidential race.
A total of 5,974 ballots were cast in Monroe County, equating to a little more than 24 percent of registered voters participating. Slightly more of those who participated voted Republican as opposed to Democrat.
Trump secured 99.12 percent of the Republican votes with the total of 3,045. Bill Weld received 15 votes, or .49 percent, and ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente received nine votes, or .29 percent.
Biden received 2,419 votes, or 84.43 percent, while his main opponent, Bernie Sanders, received 309 votes, or 10.79 percent. Tulsi Gabbard received 13 votes, or .45 percent.
Ballots were printed before seven other Democratic presidential candidates dropped out of the race, but each one still received votes.
Amy Klobuchar received five votes, or .17 percent; Mike Bloomberg received 80 votes, or 2.79 percent; Pete Buttigieg received two votes, or .07 percent; Deval Patrick received three votes, or .10 percent; Tom Steyer received one vote, or .03 percent; Elizabeth Warren received 20 votes, or .70 percent; and Andrew Yang received seven votes, or .24 percent.
Cindy Hyde-Smith, who ran unopposed on the Republican ballot for a U.S. Senate seat, received 2,962 votes, or 99.73 percent. There were eight write-ins in that race. For the 1st Congressional District, Trent Kelly, also unopposed on the ballot, received 2,983 votes, or 99.87 percent. There were four write-ins.
On the Democratic side of the Senate seat, Mike Espy received 2,542 votes, or 91.6 percent, compared to Jensen Bohren’s 114 votes, or 4.11 percent, and Tobey Bartee’s 113 votes, or 4.07 percent. There were six write-ins.
For the seat in Congress, Antonio Eliason received 1,984 votes, or 99 percent, and there were 20 write-ins.
This year’s presidential election is Nov. 3.