Monday’s coronavirus report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated four new positive cases for Monroe County since March 16’s first confirmed case. Monroe County’s total is 261 to date.
The state’s new total of presumptive recoveries is 11,203.
Mississippi reported 251 new cases and five new deaths. The state’s total of positive cases since March 11 is 15,752, and the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 739.
More data from Monday’s report is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.