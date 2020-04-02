According to Thursday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has four new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 11, and one death.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed a 90-year-old female of Amory died as a result from COVID-19. He is not releasing her name.
Throughout Mississippi, there were 104 new cases through the latest report and four new deaths.
The state’s new total of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,177, and the total number of deaths is 26.