Hatley's Bre Harmon, Haley-Brooke Hadaway and Emma Rose Thompson take a selfie after the graduation ceremony May 19. Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville's graduation rates through the Class of 2022 helped the Monroe County School District earn the county's highest graduation rate.
Mississippi’s graduation rates witnessed an all-time high through the Class of 2022, which rated 88.9%
The Mississippi Department of Education released data reflecting strong graduation rates for students who entered ninth grade during School Year ’18-’19. The state’s dropout rate for the most recent graduating class is 9%.
School districts serving Monroe County students all came in close to the state average in terms of graduation rates.
The Monroe County School District ranked the highest at 90.5% through Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville’s collective 168 graduates. Aberdeen High School’s 100 Class of 2022 graduates registered an 89% graduation rate.
Amory High School’s graduation rate was 87.3% through last year’s 110 graduates, while Nettleton High School’s 101 graduates had an 86.1% graduation rate.
According to a press release from the MDE, the latest results mark a continuing positive trend for students across the state. The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014, which has annually increased. The statewide dropout has decreased from 13.9% in 2014.
Locally, the Monroe County School District had the county’s lowest dropout rate with 7.7%. Aberdeen’s dropout rate was 11%, Amory’s was 11.8%, and Nettleton’s was 11.9%
The graduation rate does not include students who earn GEDs or certificates of completion or who are still enrolled in their fifth year of high school. There were fewer students in those categories in 2021-22 than the previous year, which attributed to the increased dropout rate, according to the press release.
It continued to state Mississippi’s graduation rate exceeds the latest U.S. rate of 86.5% from 2019-20 reported by the National Center for Education Statistics.
