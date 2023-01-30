mcj-2022-5-25-news-grads-1A-hatley

Hatley's Bre Harmon, Haley-Brooke Hadaway and Emma Rose Thompson take a selfie after the graduation ceremony May 19. Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville's graduation rates through the Class of 2022 helped the Monroe County School District earn the county's highest graduation rate. 

 DEON BLANCHARD/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

Mississippi’s graduation rates witnessed an all-time high through the Class of 2022, which rated 88.9%

