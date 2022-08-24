Monroe County’s online tax sale begins at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29. It will continue through 4:30 p.m. that day and any following days until all of the parcels are sold. As of late last week, 1,707 delinquent tax parcels were set to be auctioned.
Within 17 days of 1,799 delinquent tax parcels being published in the Monroe Journal earlier this month, 92 were paid. However, there is still time for property owners to pay their delinquent taxes.
The deadline to pay in order to prevent them from going through the county tax sale is Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse at 301 S Chestnut St. in Aberdeen.
The tax collector’s office cannot accept postmarked payments after 5 p.m. Aug. 26, and the last day for online payments was Aug. 22.
Bidders may register online at www.govease.com to participate. People must register every year, and they also need to contact the tax collector’s office in person or at (662) 369-6484 to arrange verification of payment before 2 p.m. Aug. 26. No one will be approved to bid until payment is confirmed.
Payment information is required ahead of time because of the urgency to deposit payments. The verification emails will be bidders’ receipts from the tax sale. Payment methods include cash, check, Visa or Mastercard. Payments must be confirmed in order to place bids.
It’s highly recommended for bidders to research the properties before placing bids.
Unpaid tax parcels will be uploaded to Govease.com Aug. 27. People can review parcels and after the bidding process is open, they can enter bids, which will upload after the tax sale begins.
There were a total of 1,518 delinquent tax parcels were sold 2021 of the 1,712 published. There were 1,921 published in 2020, and 1,739 sold.
“There were 1,518 parcels sold, and $838,536.69 were the taxes. Overbids were $106,320. By using Govease, it increases our potential for overbids, which benefits the county,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright.
All bids in the sale are placed in $1 increments, and each parcel will be auctioned individually with a 30-second window for bidding or increasing a bid.
If all the parcels don’t go through the tax sale Monday by 4:30 p.m., the sale will resume the next day at 8:30 a.m. All parcels will be sold in alphabetical order. Not all of the parcels published earlier this month in the Monroe Journal will be available through the tax sale as some property owners have since paid their delinquent taxes.
There is an online tutorial on www.govease.com explaining registration and the bidding process. On the day of the tax sale, there will be technical assistance for single buyers who are not familiar with online usage, but Employees cannot advise people on how to bid. The tax collector’s office can help people who don’t have computers register before Friday.
Individuals needing assistance the day of the tax sale will be limited to two parcel bids.
Bidders will still need to pre-register and be approved ahead of the end of the work day Aug 26.
This year is the maturity year for 2019 taxes. Delinquent parcels mature 24 months from the tax sale. If taxes are not redeemed in that time frame after a parcel’s taxes are bought through the tax sale, a buyer can request the property’s deed through the Monroe County Chancery Clerk’s office. A first-time winning bid does not entitle the bidder to ownership of the property. In cases when tax parcels are processed through the tax sale, solid waste liens on the property are transferred to the new owner with the issuance of any deed. Information about redemption and tax deeds is available at the chancery clerk’s office, which can be reached at (662) 369-8143.
Winning bid payments will be processed Sept. 2. Winning bid payments with insufficient funds will be redacted, and taxes will be awarded to the next highest bidder. Overbids aren’t returned to the bidder if the taxes are redeemed.
