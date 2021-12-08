Monroe County’s website has recently undergone a complete redesign, making it easier for people to pay for certain services online, get current updates and have another direct way to reach county departments.
The website address is www.monroems.com, and there will be a few more changes to be made.
“The main difference on the current site from the old website was it was more of a static template, and there were a lot of things you could not edit. It was great at the time but it just got outdated,” said county administrator Bob Prisock. “With the sliding photographs across the front, we’re going to use that to help promote what’s going on and try to keep current photos on there. It catches your attention because the prior website was so static.”
Editing content for the website is much easier with the redesign. The process began early this year, and the county signed a contract with Pharos Consulting Services April 6 to revamp the site.
“They are specialized in circuit courts and had done quite a few circuit court pages. We wanted to do the whole county into one web page,” Prisock said, adding Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan brought the company to the county’s attention.
She was already in the process of using Pharos to redesign her department’s website.
“There’s so much information on there, from elections to the court process. It will definitely be a time-saver and if people utilize it, a lot of questions can be answered on the website. If there’s information that people are looking for that they can’t find, I’d love for them to send suggestions. We want it to be something that’s beneficial to the public and to give them the information they need,” Sloan said.
For jury duty, summons will still be sent out and the phone number potential jurors use to check in will still be available, but the website will include announcements if they have to appear or not for jury duty; a juror information form; jury exemptions and reasons a person can be excused; and restrictions of what items are allowed in the courtroom.
The circuit clerk’s page also includes court information.
As far as marriage licenses, the website has license and parental consent forms people can print out and bring with them to the circuit clerk’s office.
For voting and elections, information includes qualifications, how to register in person and acceptable forms of voter ID, in addition to an online voter registration form available to be downloaded. The site will also have live results on election nights.
“This website offers a lot of information to the county’s residents on all different levels we handle. There are lots of links to state websites as far as elections and voting,” Sloan said. “I think this website is a huge plus for the county as a whole because there’s so much you can do and so much information you can find out.”
As far as paying fees online, people are able to pay garbage bills, renew their car tags, pay justice court fines and pay property taxes through the website.
Prisock said the contact information on the website includes a drop down icon for the proper departments people need to reach such as solid waste or tax collector. Online messages were previously received through one place and sent to the proper departments from there.
“Hopefully for the people, it will cut the response time way down for people who ask questions on the website because it’s going to the proper person,” he said.
A list of local events happening in Monroe County will be included on the current events calendar on the website. The news section will include information such as changes to garbage pickup schedules or urgent information that needs to be posted in a timely manner such as in times of natural disasters.
The county’s website also includes links to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and local municipalities’ and school district sites. Each department website has its own page also accessible through the home page.