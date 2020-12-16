AMORY – The Monroe Early Learning Collaborative is one of four recipients across Mississippi benefiting from a donation through Community Bank. During a Dec. 9 presentation, Community Bank’s Amory branch president Brad Stevens gave a $50,000 check towards the countywide early learning initiative.
“We help people achieve their financial goals. You men and your districts are helping achieve an educational goal,” he told three local school district superintendents. “What started 130-odd years ago when a man moved from above Smithville to Amory started the Gilmore Foundation, which was the birth of this Monroe early learning initiative because they had a dream and their hearts were in the right place and that’s why we’re here today.”
After the Gilmore Foundation’s Gilmore Early Learning Initiative ceased operations, it led to the formation of the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative in 2015. It provides pre-kindergarten for 4 year olds throughout the county.
MELC has pre-k classes at Aberdeen, West Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville elementary schools, Little Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, Calvert’s ABC Pre-School and Nursery in Aberdeen and Aberdeen and Amory’s Head Starts.
Community Bank provided a total of $200,000 throughout the state awarded to early learning initiatives.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay, Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars and Monroe County Assistant Superintendent Kevin Threadgill each expressed their appreciation for the generous donation and the bank’s dedication.
MELC Director Jennifer Calvert was unable to attend the presentation.
“A lot of people don’t understand how the collaborative operates and how it stays afloat. It operates based off of donations such as these. It’s not a 100 percent state-funded thing. To be honest with you, our districts put very little money into pre-K. We house them but we don’t pay the teachers. It’s a tuition-based donation and it’s done well over the past few years because of donations like this,” Byars said.
Stevens noted Community Bank’s management team is comprised of graduates of Monroe County schools.
“We’re big believers in public schools. We’re big believers in Monroe County and the early learning initiative and we’re just pleased to play a small part in this,” he said. “It’s God’s word that if you train up a child the way it should go that when they get older, they will not depart from it. Obviously, He’s talking about spiritual foundation. We believe the same thing is true for our learning.”