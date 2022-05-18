Because of Memorial Day on May 30, the Monroe Journal will have early deadlines for the June 1 edition.

The deadline for retail and classified ads and legals is May 26 at noon. The deadline for obituaries remains the same May 30 at 2 p.m.

The Monroe Journal’s office will be closed for Memorial Day.

For more information, call (662) 256-5647.

