A lifelong Monroe County resident with a strong background in sales and customer service recently began her role as office manager of the Monroe Journal. Amber Ling, a 2011 Amory High School graduate and current Hatley resident, began training for the position Sept. 8 and started her first day of in-office work Sept. 11.
“My goals as the new office manager would be to continue working with the wonderful people of Monroe County. I love getting to know each and every person that walks through our doors,” she said.
Her duties as office manager include customer service, managing the legals and classifieds for the Monroe Journal and being a friendly voice and face for customers.
Ling’s professional background includes the past six years spent as a customer service representative at PMT Fabrics in Tupelo, formerly known as Advantage Fabrics. It also includes sales associate experience at retail stores in Columbus and Tupelo.
Following high school graduation, she attended Itawamba Community College.
Formerly living in Wren, she has strong connections throughout the county.
She has been married to her best friend, Colby Ling, for a year this past April. The couple has one fur baby named Lola Bell, who is a blue heeler. Amber enjoys painting, reading, taking naps and spending time with her family.
“We are excited to have Amber as a part of the Monroe Journal family. She has much to offer our community and our little team here,” said Emily Paul, general manager of the Monroe Journal.