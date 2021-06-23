A lifelong Monroe County resident joined the staff of the Monroe Journal as its new staff writer. Caitlin Parker of Smithville will cover a number of areas, including community events, feature stories, the Amory Board of Aldermen and the Amory and Monroe County school boards.
She began her tenure with Journal Inc. last October as a part-time reporter for the Itawamba Times. She will continue her role with the Times, in addition to covering Monroe County.
“I’m excited about being here to tell stories of the growth a lot of us have pushed for in Amory and also future progress,” she said.
Parker is a 2005 graduate of Smithville High School. Following high school, she attended Itawamba Community College before transferring to the Mississippi University for Women, where she earned her bachelor’s of arts degree in English.
She has worked at a number of local restaurants through the years, including Pickle’s Drive-In, Indulge and The Coffee Pot.
“Having always worked in locally owned small businesses, I have a big heart for it. I feel in Amory, there’s been a lot of growth. I’m excited to be here and tell these stories from a different end,” Parker said.
Monroe Journal Managing Editor Ray Van Dusen noted her enthusiasm in learning through covering stories at the Monroe Journal.
“Caitlin has expressed her willingness to learn about more in-depth reporting to compliment her background in English and experience thus far through the Itawamba Times. She is eager to learn, and we hope her experience with us will benefit both newspapers,” he said.
To suggest story ideas, email her at caitlin.parker@journalinc.com.