The Monroe Journal was recognized for 18 Mississippi Press Association awards July 10 during the annual Better Newspaper Contest held virtually. All of the content submitted was reflective of 2019 issues of the newspaper.
For weekly Class D, which is the largest circulation division, the Monroe Journal placed first statewide for the General Excellence category for papers entered from last October and November, which included the MC Holiday magazine. General Excellence is the highest ranking award in the contest.
Last year’s MC summer magazine placed second in its division for Magazine Periodicals, and the MC Kids magazine placed third.
The Monroe Journal and former page designer Christine Rollins placed second for Front Page and third for Design.
For the Spot News category, managing editor Ray Van Dusen placed second for coverage of last April’s tornado that struck Hamilton. Judges’ remarks were, “This reporter was in it for the long-haul, sleeping in his car all night to get first light pics. Great coverage of a devastating tornado.”
He also placed second for Pictorial Series for coverage of the Hamilton tornado.
Judges’ remarks were, “You feel the impact of these photos and the damage they represent. Seeing the American flag on the ground is as strong as any of them. But to get photos of the destruction over a time frame from directly after through the next 15 hours was impressive.”
Van Dusen placed first for Personality Portrait of Greenwood Springs singer/songwriter Leah Rose Duncan. Judges’ remarks were, “This photo really showed the personality of the intended subject and was high quality. The leading line of the guitar not only takes you into the subject but the artwork in the background and seems to show her personality. The definition of a portrait.”
Staff writer John Ward placed third in the same category for a photo of hobos to promote last year’s Amory Railroad Festival.
“This photo not only tells a story, but the vertical shot and being a feature photo helped it look extremely good in the paper. These oddly dressed people with dogs hanging next to a train tells a story and makes you want to read more details. As a portrait, it does a lot.”
Ward won a third place award for Feature Story for an article about volunteer efforts to clean a slave cemetery near Priestville.
Emily Paul won a third-place award in the Commentary Column category.
On the sports side of the competition, sports editor Melissa Meador placed in five different categories, winning seven awards.
In the Sports Page or Section category, Meador placed second with her sports section. Judges commented, “Great pictures and even better stories. Great layout. Good variety of stories and extensive coverage area.”
Meador also placed second and third in the Game Story category. Her game story about Hatley’s win over Aberdeen placed second with judges noting, “Great comeback story!”
Her story about Smithville’s last-second basketball win over Nettleton placed third.
Her group of columns placed third in the Sports Columns category with judges noting on her column about the Hamilton tornado, “This shows another example of how sports are more than just sports in small communities.”
Her feature about Auburn baseball coach and Wren native Butch Thompson placed third as judges commented, “Good story-telling and always enjoy reading about hometown players making it to the next level, even if it’s coaching.”
Meador placed second and third in the Sports Feature Photograph category with her photograph of Smithville baseball players dogpiling after winning state placing second and Amory coach Allen Glenn celebrating during the Panthers’ A-Game win placing third.
Judges noted about the second place photo, “Perfect timing on the dogpile photo.”
This year’s contest was judged by members of the Alabama Press Association.