The Monroe Journal was recognized for accomplishments in news, sports, photography and design during June 17’s Mississippi Press Association Better Newspaper Media Contest in Flowood. Newspaper staff members received seven honors for entries reflective of 2022 coverage.
Sports editor Deon Blanchard, managing editor Ray Van Dusen, writer John Ward and former general manager Melissa Meador all won first-place awards.
The Monroe Journal competes in Class C for weekly newspapers, which is the larger population division for the state.
For the second year in a row, Van Dusen won the Bill Minor Prize for general news reporting for an article on a former Aberdeen youth pastor turned Ukrainian missionary’s first-hand experiences with the country’s spirit following the Russian invasion last March.
The judge’s comment was, “Very interesting story on a global news story and war with a local take, Great work.”
The Bill Minor Journalism Prize honors the late journalist and is awarded to final-place awards for the general news, spot news and in-depth or investigative categories.
Blanchard placed first in the game story category for Amory’s baseball championship last year.
“The lede grabs the reader, although it might not make sense to readers who don’t connect the lyric with the fact that it was the team’s first title since 1999,” the judge wrote regarding the story’s reference to Prince’s ‘Party Like it’s 1999.’ “One of the several well-written entries by this writer.”
Ward’s three-part series about foster care placed first in the planned series category.
The judge described it as “Great in-depth reporting.”
Additionally, Ward placed third in the feature photography category for a nursing home petting zoo submission.
Meador won the first-place award for sports columns for all weeklies.
“Well-written pieces that not only share opinion but also inform the readers. It is obvious the author is an experienced journalist who knows that opinion pieces should be both entertaining at times and informative as well. This group of pieces exhibits the author’s personality as well,” the judge wrote.
She and Blanchard also received honorable mention for the sports page or section category.
Graphic designer Scott Burden also placed second for the design category.
This year’s competition was judged by members of the Arkansas Press Association.
The Monroe Journal’s parent newspaper, the Daily Journal, won several awards, including the top award of general excellence for its competition class. Daily Journal editor Sam Hall was awarded the J. Oliver Emmerich Award for Editorial Excellence.
All-in-all, 39 Mississippi Press Association-member newsrooms submitted 1,583 entries for this year’s competition.
