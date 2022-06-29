During June 25’s Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in Memphis, the Monroe Journal came away with nine different recognitions.
Most awards were categorized in the newspaper’s circulation category, which is the higher circulation range for weekly newspapers in the state. All awards are reflective of stories published in 2021.
As a staff, the paper won first place in design.
This year’s competition was judged by members of the South Carolina Press Association, and judge’s remarks were, “Nice design, features, use of headlines and photos.”
The Monroe Journal, including graphic designer Scott Burden, placed second for the top award of general excellence, coming in behind the Pine Belt News in Hattiesburg.
For individual awards, managing editor Ray Van Dusen won a first-place award for general news reporting for a story about Egypt native Charles McMillian, who was the first citizen to walk onto the scene of the incident that led to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police Department custody.
The judge’s remarks were, “A great feature about a local angle in a larger story that made national and worldwide headlines.”
The story was also named one of two Bill Minor Journalism Prize winners for the weeklies.
The prize honors the late Mississippi journalist and author who was widely known for his coverage of the state’s civil rights era while working for New Orleans’ Times-Picayune. It is awarded to top winners in the general news reporting and in-depth or investigative coverage categories.
Van Dusen also placed third in general news reporting for a story about former U.S. Marine Dr. Greg Yarbrough’s attempts to get his former deployment interpreter out of Afghanistan before U.S. forces exited the country last summer.
He also received an honorable mention in the general news photo category for coverage of a prayer vigil in Frisco Park for late Amory business owner and community staple Judy Baxter.
On the sports side, general manager Melissa Meador and sports editor earned a second-place award in the sports section category.
Meador won a second-place award for game story for her coverage of Amory and Nettleton’s third-round playoff series in baseball. The three-game series led to Amory’s first North half finals appearance since 2011.
Meador also won a third-place award for sports column.
The Monroe Journal's parent newspaper, the Daily Journal, won 44 awards, including 15 first-place awards. It won the general excellence award for its division. The Itawamba Times and Chickasaw Journal, which are in the same company, also won awards.