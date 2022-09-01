mcj-2022-09-01-news-manslaughter-confession

Monroe County deputy Allen Cooley escorts Eric Crisp into the Monroe County Government Complex Thursday morning for his initial court appearance for manslaughter. He confessed to killing Roger Loyd Taylor of Sulligent, Alabama in 2019. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY • A former Gattman resident turned minister at a Kilmichael recovery center confessed Tuesday to the 2019 killing of an Alabama man.

