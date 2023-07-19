ABERDEEN – A long-time cardiologist and a family practitioner who started serving locally last week are the newest additions to Monroe Regional Hospital’s list of providers.
Semi-retired cardiologist Francisco Sierra, MD, FACC, offers care every Thursday through Jurney Medical Clinic, and Dr. Leslie Smothers is anchored in at the Monroe Regional Hospital Medical Group Chestnut Clinic, which are both located at the hospital’s medical plaza.
Smothers, who is from Curry, Alabama near Jasper, identifies with small communities and has a passion for rural health.
“I got 50 to 100 recruiting emails a day and just hit delete, delete, delete. I had one non-descript email that said ‘Position in Mississippi.’ I don’t know what caught my eye. I know it was the Lord. I inquired about the position, and it said it was in Aberdeen. I met virtually and came for a site visit and learned about the residency program and thought, ‘Wow.’ I’ve always wanted to practice rural medicine. It has been my goal for the outset because I am rural. I’m treating people like my family because that’s my passion,” she said.
She earned degrees from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, the University of Alabama and William Carey University. Smothers touted being a huge Alabama fan.
Her mother’s background is in nursing and being a nursing home administrator, and Smothers was also influenced to go into the medical field by her local pediatrician growing up.
“He would always give us a prescription for ice cream and so I thought this is what being a doctor is all about. I want to be a doctor. I never entertained anything else. As I went through, I realized rural medicine was what I wanted to do so I took that route,” she said.
After William Carey, she completed her residency at the Family Medicine Residency Center in Tupelo and then worked in Brewton, Alabama.
“I took over for a physician who practiced 40 years. I learned a lot and enjoyed it. My dad was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018. I was trying to work as a new physician and commuting home for a 10-hour round trip. After he passed, I ended up in Hamilton, Alabama with North Mississippi Medical Center. I did hospital, nursing home, clinic, and then COVID hit,” she said.
From working in Hamilton, Alabama, she had an opportunity to teach new physicians at the Family Medicine Residency Center. A residency program for Monroe Regional Hospital is in the works, which would allow Smothers to teach younger physicians in Aberdeen.
“The care given by residents is top-notch. We are always learning and on the cutting edge of the very latest guidelines and treatments. When the program gets going, we’ll have three years of classes. When it gets in full swing, we’ll have a rotating compliment of brand new doctors and some finishing their residency training,” she said.
Her passions include hospice and palliative care and preventative care, such as yearly exams and mammograms, that can catch treatable diseases early.
Smothers touted the medical plaza’s pharmacy and the 340-B program and chronic care management through Monroe Regional Hospital.
Managing heart health
Sierra completed medical school in Honduras and internal medicine and cardiology at Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans.
“From there, I did a little work on the Gulf Coast and came to Amory and did additional training in San Antonio, Texas and went to Boston to Mass General and then went to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and did vascular medicine,” he said in describing his 16 years of training.
He noted Massachusetts General Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic hold the top two rankings for cardiovascular care in the nation. He ultimately joined the Cardiology Group in Tupelo after working an additional 10 years in Amory.
“I’ve had opportunities to see different levels of service. Those tertiary centers are really fed by little communities. That’s where we find problems, and I think they’re underserved because they’re not identified. My idea of working in a small, rural hospital is being the first encounter that a patient is going to find and trying to provide my expertise and identify some of those problems. Once we find them, make the proper referrals,” Sierra said.
In addition to serving at Monroe Regional Hospital, he works with a cardiology group in Olive Branch.
