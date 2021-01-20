ABERDEEN – Last week, Monroe Regional Hospital was inundated with people 75 and older eligible to receive the first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations for the public. The demand, however, greatly exceeded the supply of the Moderna vaccine allocated to the hospital by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
Hospital officials ran out of its 500 available vaccinations late last week and they are unsure when more vaccinations will be available through the MSDH. Similar instances were witnessed throughout Mississippi.
“Based on information we received from the state epidemiology office today, we are concerned about the state providing enough volume timely enough to meet the demand of what we have already scheduled. I am extremely fearful we will have to call patients and tell them we have to cancel their appointments due to lack of supply. We are attempting to talk to state health officials today to see if they can ensure timely delivery,” said Monroe Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Chris Chandler last week.
One night alone, the hospital had 600 missed calls and 70 voicemails, which is the mailbox limit, from people inquiring about receiving the vaccination.
“We’ve had thousands,” Chandler said of the number of telephone inquiries since vaccines were first announced Jan. 8. “It’s as many as you can physically pick up.”
Midweek last week, the hospital’s medical plaza, where vaccines were being administered, was like a call center with the number of people wanting to schedule an appointment.
“I am excited and optimistic we now have vaccines available going forward. We are still on an uncharted course; however, I could not be prouder for the 75-year-old and older citizens willing to roll up their sleeves and begin the elimination of this assault on our health. Much thanks to you all for forging forward for the safety of us all,” said Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Nina Jurney.
Monroe Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Amy Joslin said as far as appointments, the hospital is quadruple booked every 15 minutes through the beginning of February.
“Our ultimate goal is to vaccinate everyone, especially for this age group of 75 and older. The public is optimistic these vaccines will help them get back to their normal lives. We’re encouraged to see that decline of illness and death. The people in the community want quality of life back without fear of COVID,” she said. “We hope this is a beginning to the end, but the state will have to increase dosages given to our area to be able to make a difference.”
The Moderna vaccination requires two doses within 28 days of the first administration. The second vaccine must be administered at the same location a person received his or her first dose.
Those receiving the vaccination receive a packet explaining potential side effects and when there’s a need to reach out to primary care providers in case there is a reaction to the vaccine. Patients should expect to stay at the clinic for 15 minutes to make sure there’s no reaction to the vaccine.
A statewide demand
The MSDH released a press release last week addressing demand for the COVID-19 vaccination across Mississippi.
“The Mississippi State Department of Health had a vaccine distribution plan in place that has been significantly altered in the last few days – especially the last 24 hours. Neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the University of Mississippi Medical Center vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing. At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination,” it stated.
Later in the week, however, the MSDH reported Mississippi received an additional allotment of vaccines, which support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners. The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners in a manner that seeks to address both geographic and racial disparities, according to the press release.
In both press releases, it was noted state officials are hopeful to receive a large shipment of vaccinations in mid-February. Leading up to then, the MSDH anticipates steady vaccine supply to support scheduled vaccine appointments at drive-through clinics, and second doses will be available for all persons who have already received a first dose, according to the press release.
According to vaccination reporting the MSDH, 977 people in Monroe County had received COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 15. The total number of people vaccinated – either by the first dose or both doses – was 96,629.
Statewide, 282,625 vaccine doses had been distributed throughout Mississippi, according to the report.
Responding to its plan
Monroe Regional Hospital began its application process through the MSDH in late November/early December to receive vaccinations.
“Many facilities use the vaccine for childhood vaccinations and if you already had that process in place, those facilities were ahead. We actually did not have that process in place so we started from scratch. We had to help our community,” Joslin said.
Hospital officials did not expect such an overwhelming volume of people interested in receiving the vaccination. Hospital officials also were not aware Monroe Regional would be the only hospital in the area offering it to the public.
“We would have placed a much larger initial order had we known the public response, nor that we were the only facility in the county administering,” Joslin said.
As of Jan. 12’s vaccination availability listings through the MSDH, the closest locations administering doses for ages 75 and older were Trace Regional Hospital in Houston, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.
Not only did Monroe County residents receive the vaccinations last week at the Aberdeen hospital, but people from Lee, Lowndes and Chickasaw counties scheduled them as well.
The MSDH, in partnership with University of Mississippi Medical Center, has set up COVID-19 drive-through sites in different counties throughout the state.
Last Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced in his daily press conference Mississippians ages 65 and older and residents ages 16 to 64 with chronic health conditions were eligible to receive the vaccination.
“My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders,” he said in a press release. “It’s to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that’s what our focus is now.”
Hospital officials had not received the official word the following day, however.
“We’ve been hearing the whole time that the public would not get vaccines until the spring. Then we got a memo late one afternoon that 75 and older starts tomorrow,” Chandler said.
Underlying health conditions listed by the MSDH include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system from solid organ transplants, obesity (a body mass index of 30 kg/m or higher but less than 40 kg/m), severe obesity (a body mass index of 40 kg/m or higher), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, diabetes or other medical conditions determined by a person’s medical provider.
According to the MSDH, long-term care facility residents and employees and health care personnel and EMTs are also currently eligible to receive the vaccination.
Joslin and Chandler said hospital staff will have to rely on the honor system at this point for chronic health conditions since there are not enough staff members to check records.
“At the rate of calls we’re receiving, it is not feasible to call and verify this information. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, and our staff is still trying to treat people for COVID,” she said.
Joslin said Monroe Regional Hospital’s volume for treating COVID-19 patients remains high.
“We continue to support other facilities in our area in taking patients as we can,” she said.
Even though the future schedule of receiving additional vaccines is unknown, Joslin said Monroe Regional Hospital’s plan is in place to serve the public.
“We were in hopes that by the springtime, we’d see the majority of the residents vaccinated,” she said. “We’re ready. If the state can provide the vaccine, our facility is ready to help the community and surrounding communities in hopes that we’ll see a much different spring compared to what we’ve seen in the past year. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”