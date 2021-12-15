ABERDEEN – Growing up just across the state line, Matt Harris has served as a medical provider in Monroe County for the past four years, making Monroe Regional Hospital’s newest certified family nurse practitioner no stranger to the area.
“I started in nursing in 2009 and was an RN for eight years, mostly with experience in the ICU. I travel nursed some but did the Tupelo ICU a good bit. In 2017, I started with North Mississippi Health Services in Hamilton and would also float to the hospital some too,” he said.
The Sulligent, Alabama native started serving at Monroe Regional Hospital Nov. 1. He splits his work days between the medical plaza and the hospital.
“I like taking care of people long-term. You see the results of how treatments work out. In the ICU, they come in, you get them better and you may never see them again. Here, you get to see people grow through their lives. You can watch people get a lot better,” Harris said.
He said treating people from inpatient and outpatient standpoints helps keep him up to date on treatment and helps provide continuity of care.
“Taking care of the community here, I take care of mama, daddy, grandpa. It’s a family practice,” Harris said. “Through the four years, I didn’t know many people from Hamilton at that point but through the tornado and the stress from it and COVID, we’ve been through a lot together in the past four years and I think everybody is closer together. That’s why I wanted to continue my career in Monroe County.”
Harris is married with three children, who are 2, 5 and 7. His school-age children go to Hatley Attendance Center, and the family attends Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory.