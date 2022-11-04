HAMILTON – Neurologist Dr. Aamir Hashmat’s professional career was partly driven by the loss of his father and other family members who suffered strokes. He recently joined the staff of providers at Monroe Regional Hospital’s Hamilton clinic.
“My dad was an inspiration. He died of a heart attack, and that really drove me towards this field,” he said. “I saw a lot of issues in medical school and in the need of poor patients who couldn’t afford the medical help.”
He was in his early 20s when he lost his father and views his role as a physician as an outreach to patients and their families.
“That’s something you cannot explain or put emotions on it. When I see I can help the patient and their family, even though you may not be able to do a whole lot, just holding their hands and saying a few words helps so much in calming them down,” he said.
He graduated from medical school in Pakistan in 1993 and relocated to the United States in 1995. He completed his residency in neurology at the University of Connecticut and two years of fellowship in neurophysiology in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He ultimately relocated to Meridian to open a private practice and later opened a satellite clinic in Columbus in 2011 to offer a more convenient location for patients. He was approached by Monroe Regional Hospital to serve in Hamilton also.
“Most of the neurology issues are very complicated and with most, we don’t have a cure but there are treatments. Treating them all along all their lives and working with the family is so satisfactory, and it gives me immense pleasure to help them out,” Hashmat said.
He added COVID-19 has impacted people on emotional and mental levels, such as brain fog posing difficulty remembering and focusing.
“I think we should get out and spread awareness of the different diseases, especially COVID-19 causing different brain problems and emotional issues. It’s very important to make the awareness to the public that there is help out there,” he said.
