A monthly lupus support group which has met the third Tuesday of each month at North Mississippi Medical Center Amory-Gilmore continues to offer resources through a different method. The “We Care” Lupus Support Group will host a conference call May 19 at 6 p.m. to discuss the topic of Pandemic Anxiety and continue monthly conference calls until in-person restrictions are lifted.
Callers wishing to join in the conversation are asked to call (978) 990-5000 followed by access code 170907#.
Future conference calls will be held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
The group was founded in 2009 by lupus survivor Michelle Harris and her daughter, Alexus. Alexus is also a lupus survivor who was first diagnosed when she was 9 years old.
Group member Angela Lackey has been involved with the group since the beginning.
“I was diagnosed in 1996 when I was 21 years old. I still have some symptoms, but I’m improving,” she said.
Lackey has been undergoing treatment for more than four years and has follow-up appointments every three months.
“Participating in the group has given me a positive mindset as well as coaching me on questions to ask my doctors,” she said. “We discuss topics ranging from dealing with depression and medical issues to sharing support needs with each other.”
For more information about “We Care” Lupus Support group, call 825-0224 or email harrismichelle0774@yahoo.com.