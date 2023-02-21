According to the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) recently released chronic absenteeism report, schools serving Monroe County students reported varying results compared to the state’s average of 28%, with most ranking below that rate.
Students who were absent 18 or more days during School Year ‘21-’22 were listed as being chronically absent.
The Nettleton School District’s 21.07% was the lowest districtwide total for this area, with the Amory School District following at 23.45%, the Monroe County School District at 26.19% and the Aberdeen School District at 41.19%.
For Nettleton, 256 students of 1,215 were listed as being chronically absent. The Amory School District had 377 of 1,608 students listed as chronically absent. Of the Monroe County School District’s 2,234 students, 585 were listed as being chronically absent. Aberdeen’s total of chronically absence students was 449 of 1,090 enrolled last school year.
According to an MDE press release, chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10%, or 18 days, of the school year for any reason, including excused and unexcused absences and suspensions. Chronic absence differs from Average Daily Attendance (ADA), which is the average number of enrolled students who attend school each day.
“Higher than normal chronic absenteeism numbers are not unique to Mississippi following the pandemic,” said Dr. Robert Taylor, state superintendent of education, in the press release. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that MDE and all educational stakeholders develop and implement strategies to get students back in school and on track to achieve academic and career success.”
On a school-by-school basis, Aberdeen Elementary School’s chronic absenteeism rate was 43.42%, Belle-Shivers Middle School was listed at 41.76%, and Aberdeen High School was 38.59%.
West Amory Elementary School’s rate was 21.8%, East Amory Elementary School was 20.68%, Amory Middle School was 33.59%, and Amory High School was 18.55%.
For the Monroe County School District, Hamilton reported a 23.97% chronic absenteeism rate, Hatley was listed at 25.52% and Smithville was 30.36%.
Nettleton Primary School’s rate was 10.92%, Nettleton Intermediate School was 14.61%, and Nettleton High School was listed at 38.58%.
The MDE states chronically absent students are more likely to fall behind academically and less likely to graduate from high school.
It will relaunch a statewide attendance awareness campaign in June designed to challenge students and school districts to reduce individual absences to no more than five absences in a school year. Before the pandemic, Mississippi’s chronic absenteeism rate fell to 13% in 2018-19, according to the press release.
