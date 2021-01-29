HAMILTON – A Jan. 28 motor vehicle accident on Highway 45 near the Lowndes County line claimed the life of an Aberdeen man.
According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Stephen Dale Pruitt, 63, was the passenger in a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling on Highway 45.
The driver lost control of the vehicle one mile north of the county line in the southbound lanes, and the car overturned down an embankment. The accident occurred at 7:12 p.m.
According to the press release, neither Pruitt nor the driver were wearing seat belts. The driver was not injured.
Pruitt was dead on the scene from internal injuries.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.