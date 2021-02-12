HAMILTON – A motor vehicle accident on Highway 45 Feb. 11 claimed the life of a Columbus man.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said in a press release the victim, Carlos Draper, 21, was the driver of a Hyundai traveling south.
He collided with a truck half a mile north of Hamilton Road and was ejected from the vehicle. The accident occurred at 9:05 a.m.
Draper was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus and then transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The press release stated he died there from multiple trauma Thursday night.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
Gurley was not aware if the other driver was injured or not.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.