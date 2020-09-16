A Nettleton man was killed Sept. 15 following an accident on Highway 45 south of Nettleton near Buchanan Road.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Mark Rakestraw, 45, was traveling north on a Harley Davidson when he collided with a pickup truck. He was dead on the scene from multiple trauma. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The accident occurred at 8:39 p.m.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.