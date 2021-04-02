ABERDEEN – An event April 3, coinciding with the eve of the 53rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination, will pay tribute to his years of servitude.
The Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP-sponsored event begins with a motorcade leaving from General Young Park at 11:30 a.m., followed by a program at noon at City Hall and fellowship to follow it.
King was assassinated in Memphis in 1968. He was there in support of black sanitation workers who were on strike for better treatment and higher wages.
“He lost his life serving his fellow man, specifically the sanitation workers in Memphis. That’s why a garbage truck will be leading our convoy. Things really did start happening after his assassination, so we really just want to pause and celebrate his life and his legacy,” said the Rev. James Cook, president of the local NAACP chapter. “We need 92 vehicles to be in this parade at a minimum. That is because being born in 1929, it would have been his 92nd birthday.”
The program at City Hall will feature songs and keynote speaker Tracy T. Rowe, who is an executive at FedEx in Memphis.
“She’s a dynamic motivator and just has a track record of being able to bring people together, and that’s why I thought she’d be a perfect choice. She’s going to talk about the importance of unity and the importance of making every day amazing,” Cook said.
Additionally during the program, Cook said the 2021 Salute to Service Awards will honor the late Roger Cooperwood, a former Aberdeen business owner, and the late Antonio Crayton, who lost his life in a February accident on the Highway 45 river bridge after assisting a stranded motorist.
A section of College Place will be closed to traffic following the program to allow for opportunities for food and fellowship.
Looking to the future, Cook would like to focus more on service than ceremony to coincide with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday.
The upcoming event is endorsed by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Allmond Printing, the Aberdeen Main Street Association, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau and the acting mayor and board of aldermen.