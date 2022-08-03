A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
WREN – An Aug. 2 accident involving a motorcycle and a four-wheeler claimed the lives of both drivers.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, James Harold Strawhorn, 22, of Wren was the driver of the motorcycle, and Vincent Hale, 54, of Okolona was the driver of the four-wheeler.
Gurley said both men died from multiple trauma at the scene.
The accident occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road one mile east of Highway 45 at the intersection of Old Wren Road and Wren Cemetery Road.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, with the assistance of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
