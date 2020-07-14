The Mississippi State Department of Health updated its COVID-19 information Monday, releasing specific county-by-county data in regards to age and ethnicity for people testing positive for coronavirus and the number of deaths contributed to the virus.
For Monroe County, the age groups of 18-29 and 40-49 had the highest numbers of coronavirus cases with 67 each. The 60-69 category had 66 cases, while the 50-59 range had 62 cases.
For deaths, there were only four deaths for those younger than the age of 60 with one each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups and two in the 50-59 range. The 80-89 age group had the highest total for deaths in the county with 13. In Monroe County, 83 percent of deaths were linked to long-term care facilities.
For race, African-Americans made up 49.8 percent of COVID-19 cases, while Caucasians comprised 45.3 percent. Whites made up 71 percent of the total number of coronavirus deaths for Monroe County.
The number of recoveries has not been reported on a county-by-county basis, but the latest statewide number of presumed recoveries is 25,932.
Through the MSDH's Tuesday report, 12 new positive cases of coronavirus and three new deaths for those who tested positive for the virus were reported for Monroe County, bringing those totals to 472 positive cases and 39 deaths to date.
Statewide, there were 862 new positive cases reported and 23 new deaths.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.