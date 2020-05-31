Monroe County’s total of coronavirus cases since March 16 is 257, after Sunday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated two new positive cases for the county.
Statewide, there were 272 new positive cases reported and 11 new deaths.
Since March 11, Mississippi has experienced 15,501 positive cases, with 9,401 of presumed to have recovered.
The total number of deaths linked to people have tested positive for COVID-19 is 734.
More data from Sunday’s report is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.