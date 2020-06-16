According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Tuesday coronavirus report, Monroe County now has 297 positive cases to date, an increase of two since Monday.
Mississippi added another 353 positive cases to its total, which is now 20,152. The number of presumptive recoveries statewide is 15,323.
Through Tuesday’s report, there were 20 new deaths reported that were linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 915.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.