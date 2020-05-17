No new positive coronavirus cases were reported for Monroe County, according to Sunday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The county’s total since March 16 is 222.
Statewide, there were 173 new positive cases and 11 new deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
Mississippi’s total number of positive cases is 11,296, and the number is deaths is 521.
The statewide total of presumptive recoveries is 6,268. The presumptive recovery total is expected to be updated early in the week. Recovery totals are not reported on a county-by-county basis.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.