To date, Monroe County has 592 positive coronavirus cases and 45 deaths attributed to people who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Monday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The county's first case was reported March 16. The number of recoveries at a county level is not available.
Statewide, there were 1,207 positive cases reported and 15 new deaths, with one reported for Monroe County. The presumed number of recoveries is 30,315.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/31,0,420,933.html.