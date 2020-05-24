According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Sunday report, Monroe County has one new positive case of coronavirus. Since March 16, the county has witnessed 242 positive cases.
While the statewide number of presumptive recoveries is 7,681, there’s no recovery data on a county-by-county basis.
Through Sunday’s report, Mississippi reported 247 new cases and nine new deaths. To date, Mississippi has 13,252 positive cases and 625 deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
More information is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.