According to Friday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County has one new positive report of coronavirus, bringing the total since March 16 to 291.
There was no state report issued Thursday, and the two-day total of new cases is 608, while the number of new deaths linked to people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 13.
To date, Mississippi has 19,091 positive cases of coronavirus, with 13,356 presumed recoveries.
The total number of deaths statewide is 881.
