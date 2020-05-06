Data reported Wednesday from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated one new positive coronavirus case for Monroe County, brining the total since March 16 to 178.
There were three new deaths reported from people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 20.
Statewide, there were 217 new positive cases and 32 new deaths reported.
The state’s total number of positive cases since March 11 is 8,424, and the total number of deaths is 374.
The total number of statewide presumptive recoveries is 4,421.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.