Through Saturday’s report from the Mississippi Department of Health, 10 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported for Monroe County, bringing the county’s total to 241 since March 16.
No new deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported for the county as that total sits at 24.
Statewide, there were 381 new cases reported and 20 new deaths. Those totals since March 11 sit at 13,005 cases and 616 deaths. There are 7,681 presumptive recoveries.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.