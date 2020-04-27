According to Monday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County’s total of positive coronavirus cases since March 16 is 144, an increase of 10 new cases compared to Sunday’s report.
Additionally, Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said since March 30, 13 people who have tested positive in the county for coronavirus have died.
Monday’s report indicated 69 of the positive cases to date are linked to long-term care facilities. Lauderdale County has the most number of long-term care facilities cases in the state with 70.
Monday’s numbers for Monroe County indicate it having the second highest number of positive coronavirus cases to date in North Mississippi, with DeSoto County having the most with 266 positive cases to date.
Statewide, there were 183 new cases reported, bringing the statewide total to 6,094. There were two new deaths, bringing that total to 229.
The MSDH has not reported the number of recoveries.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.