Of Mississippi’s 680 new positive cases of COVID-19, Monroe County has 13 of them, according to Tuesday’s report from the state’s department of health.
Since March 16, Monroe County has faced a total of 355 positive cases.
Tuesday’s statewide total, which is reflective of positive cases since March 11, is 27,247. Of that number, 19,388 people are believed to have recovered, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
There were 14 new deaths reported in Tuesday’s report, bringing the number of deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 to 1,073.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.