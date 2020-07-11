Monroe County has 17 new reported cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since March 16 to 456.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Saturday there were 797 new positive cases throughout the state and 15 new deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The MSDH also reported 106 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
The only long-term care facility in Monroe County with active cases currently is the Care Center of Aberdeen, according to Saturday’s report.
Statewide, the number of presumptive recoveries is 22,167.
More data is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.