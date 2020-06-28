Sunday’s statewide coronavirus report indicates two new positive cases and one new death for Monroe County. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, there were 361 new positive cases and four new deaths statewide, with one reported in Monroe County.
Since March 16, Monroe County has a total of 340 reported positive cases and 29 deaths from people who tested positive for COVID-19.
Mississippi’s overall total of positive cases since March 11 is 25,892 and 1,039 deaths. There are 17,242 presumptive recoveries.
For more information, visit the MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.